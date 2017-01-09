N.J. Adoption Law Enacted

A new law in New Jersey that supports adopted children was celebrated Monday at the state house.Adoptees in New Jersey now have the right to obtain their original birth records and medical history.The law took effect January 1st and will allow adoptees to know more about who they are and who their family is.Leaders from the New Jersey Senate who supported the law were on hand as there were tears and hugs shared.Adoptees say many people take for granted knowing where they come from.Many in attendance described this moment as life changing.