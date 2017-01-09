  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

N.J. Adoption Law Enacted
EMBED </>More News Videos

A new law in New Jersey that supports adopted children was celebrated Monday at the state house (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A new law in New Jersey that supports adopted children was celebrated Monday at the state house.

Adoptees in New Jersey now have the right to obtain their original birth records and medical history.

The law took effect January 1st and will allow adoptees to know more about who they are and who their family is.

Leaders from the New Jersey Senate who supported the law were on hand as there were tears and hugs shared.

Adoptees say many people take for granted knowing where they come from.

Many in attendance described this moment as life changing.
Related Topics:
society6abc Communitynew jersey newsTrenton
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
3-year-old 'toasts' to the new year with actual toast, sparks new family tradition
I.T. & Manufacturing students get big boost
Phillie Phanatic goes back to school
More Society
Top Stories
Victim shot multiple times in Chester
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Mother and boyfriend charged in Abington teen's murder
Orlando police officer killed; suspect still at large
Church property vandalized in Bustleton
Guilty plea in attempted UDel student abduction
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting suspect appears in court
Show More
Court facilities in Trenton closed due to water main break
Repairs continue at Kensington sinkhole site
Streep takes on Trump while accepting Golden Globe award
Woodhaven Rd. back open after SEPTA bus overturns
Water main break closes South Jersey school
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Church property vandalized in Bustleton
Woodhaven Rd. back open after SEPTA bus overturns
More Video