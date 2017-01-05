SOCIETY

NJ woman turns 100, 'Elvis' attends celebration

Elvis was in the building for a very special celebration in Hockessin on Dec. 30, 2016. (WPVI)

HOCKESSIN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Elvis was in the building for a very special celebration in Hockessin on Dec. 30, 2016.

He was on hand to help ring in Ann Cannone's 100th birthday.

Ann was a New Year's Day baby.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1917, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ann worked for Richard Paul Peds company for 30 years.

She lives at the Regal Heights Center, where she plays piano every Friday for happy hour and still loves to take walks outdoors.

She's also famous for making authentic Italian "pizzelles" for special occasions.

From all of us here at Action News, Happy Birthday Ann!
