Oregon woman found alive after missing for more than a week

An Oregon woman who had been missing for more than a week has been found in California after her car plunged off a cliff.Twenty-three-year-old Angela Hernandez suffered what appeared to be only minor injuries.She had been more for more than a week.Hernandez left Portland to travel to her sister's home in Southern California.She was discovered by a couple walking on the beach. She was 200-feet down a cliff, with her car partially in the water.Hernandez told rescuers she was able to stay hydrated by using a radiator hose to siphon water from a nearby stream.She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but she is expected to be okay.