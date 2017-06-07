The best way to celebrate the Schuylkill River is to get in it and enjoy.
Representatives with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and members of the Schuylkill River Heritage Area paddled away Wednesday in Royersford.
This was one length of a 7 day kayak journey that ends on Friday in Philadelphia.
This is the 19th year for the event that is part of Pennsylvania Rivers Month.
