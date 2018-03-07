NOR'EASTER

Philly police latest 'No Savesies' post is championship worthy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mother Nature is at it again and so is the Philadelphia Police Department's social media team.

Whenever the weather is severe, the Philly PD makes sure to remind residents that saving parking spaces is illegal.

And they always take a humorous approach with their posts.

This time, with another nor'easter hitting the region, the Eagles' Super Bowl win was the police's inspiration.

The PPD posted a GIF of New England quarterback Tom Brady's misfortunes and the Eagles' success.

In a place of a football - a cone.



"Not everything (or everyone) can stage a comeback - but the snow sure did! Remember: Saving Parking spots is illegal; so, be the GOAT - shovel and share!" they said.

They made one last point, "While you won't get a parade on Broad Street, you can save yourself from a fine. #NoSavesies."

Past "No Savesies" social media posts referenced 'Game of Thrones,' Drake, and 'Rocky.'

In December, it was all about 'Stranger Things,' er, rather, 'Savesie Things.'

EMBED More News Videos

Police channel 'Stranger Things' for no savies video. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 7, 2017.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsphiladelphia policenor'easter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
Shore cleanup in Brigantine after the big nor'easter
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Hard-hit Burlington Co. digging out after nor'easter
Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown
More nor'easter
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News