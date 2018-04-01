  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Police: Missing 15-year-old from Clementon safely located

Police in Clementon, New Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

CLEMENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
UPDATE: Clementon police said missing juvenile Reyna Medina has been safely located.

Original post below:

Police in Clementon, New Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

Fifteen-year-old Reyna Medina was last seen at her residence on the 200 block of Ohil Avenue in Clementon around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 30.

She reportedly left to visit an unknown friend and they were possibly headed to an unknown destination in Burlington County.

Medina is described as a hispanic female, approximately 5'4" and 162 pounds. She is believed to be wearing all black with white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clementon Police Department.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsmissing girlmissing teenager
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Collegeville Bakery holds rally for family who lost sons in fire
6abc Loves the Arts: Philly Pops celebrates 39th season with POPS Rocks
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Arizona officer gives tearful final call as he enters retirement
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: From Mild to Snowy
Police: Car stolen from Salem Co. Wawa found in Delaware
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
Celebrating Easter around Philadelphia area
Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores hit with data breach
Abington won't rename high school after alum donated $25M
3s please: Villanova sets record in 95-79 win over Kansas
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on teen in Croydon
Show More
Man killed in Chester Co. crash involving garbage truck ID'd
Families of Philadelphia murder victims march for a voice
Protester in Stephon Clark rally hit by police vehicle
Happy April Foles Day, Eagles fans!
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos