Powerful video makes parents think before they speak

Their wildly viral video titled, "What Your Daughter Hears When You Criticize Your Body", is making parents stop, think, and share.
Real Simple says from a young age, your daughter hears how much you love her, but she also hears what you say about yourself.
And criticism speaks volumes.
Real Simple says girls digest your dialogue and that's when they begin to question their own bodies and shape their esteem.
The takeaway?
Be kind to yourself.
The little ones are not only listening and learning, they want to be just like you.
The video, now watched by millions, ends with messages from daughters to their mothers, who they think are beautiful just as they are.
To find out more about the video, or Real Simple, click here.