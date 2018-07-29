SOCIETY

Recovering addict offers kind gesture to EMT's eating breakfast

Recovering addict offers kind gesture to EMT's eating breakfast. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
A recovering addict helped out her local EMT's in Toms River, New Jersey.

Six members of the Toms River Rescue Squad went out to breakfast at IHOP.

When it came time to pay the bill, something happened that brought them to tears.

A woman, claiming to be a recovering addict, paid their $77 tab.

The customer wrote, "thank you for all you do. Have a great day," on their bill.

The customer wants to remain anonymous.

The EMT's thanked her on their Facebook page.

