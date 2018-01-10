SOCIETY

#RedLightsforMatt: Philadelphia landmarks turn red for fallen firefighter

EMBED </>More Videos

Buildings turn red for fallen firefighter. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on January 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Local landmarks went red Tuesday night to pay tribute to a fallen Philadelphia firefighter.

Some of Philadelphia's skyscrapers were bathed in red lights in Center City to honor Lieutenant Matt LeTourneau, who died while battling a fire in North Philadelphia on Saturday.


Dozens used #RedLightsforMatt on social media to get as much participation as possible from now until Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter with painting. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 9, 2018.



The administrators of the Philly Fire News Facebook and Twitter accounts started the social media campaign to have the city turn red for Lieutenant LeTourneau. They hope the hashtag helps get the attention of the owners or managers of some of Philadelphia's skyscrapers and landmarks - or any and everyone who wishes to pay tribute by lighting up the night in red.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigation continues in deadly N Philadelphia fire: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 7, 2018



On Monday, funeral arrangements were announced for Lieutenant LeTourneau.

From the Philadelphia Fire Department:

Two public viewings will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, followed by a funeral Mass. The Cathedral is located at 18th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

PUBLIC VIEWINGS

Thursday, Jan. 11: 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 12: 9 a.m.

FUNERAL MASS

Friday, Jan. 12: 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa. Arrangements by the O'Leary Funeral Home in Springfield.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societyphiladelphia newsphiladelphia fire departmentfirefighter killedfirefightersCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter with painting
Funeral, viewings set for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
Effort underway to light up Philly landmarks for fallen firefighter
SOCIETY
Kelly Clarkson says she's not against spanking to discipline kids
Letter carriers in Media join million mile club
Christie signs bill to prohibit breastfeeding discrimination
Police officer asks for letters for boy battling cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Prosecutor: April Kauffman's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
SEPTA Paoli-Thorndale resumes after Amtrak train strikes person
Arrests made in Bensalem bar assault
SEPTA: Bus passenger stabbed in face with screwdriver
WB Pa. Turnpike reopens after multi-vehicle crash
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Wilmington collision
Fire, reported explosion at SW Philadelphia auto body shop
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven near Temple campus
Show More
Mag 7.6 quake hits in sea north of Honduras
Johnson bothered underdog Eagles 'treated like the Browns'
Judge blocks Trump decision to end DACA
Pa. lawmaker introduces 'Stable Genius Act'
James Franco comments about misconduct allegations
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Prosecutor: April Kauffman's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven near Temple campus
Judge blocks Trump decision to end DACA
More Video