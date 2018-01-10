EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2918394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter with painting. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 9, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2878477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigation continues in deadly N Philadelphia fire: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 7, 2018

Local landmarks went red Tuesday night to pay tribute to a fallen Philadelphia firefighter.Some of Philadelphia's skyscrapers were bathed in red lights in Center City to honor Lieutenant Matt LeTourneau, who died while battling a fire in North Philadelphia on Saturday.Dozens used #RedLightsforMatt on social media to get as much participation as possible from now until Friday.The administrators of the Philly Fire News Facebook and Twitter accounts started the social media campaign to have the city turn red for Lieutenant LeTourneau. They hope the hashtag helps get the attention of the owners or managers of some of Philadelphia's skyscrapers and landmarks - or any and everyone who wishes to pay tribute by lighting up the night in red.On Monday, funeral arrangements were announced for Lieutenant LeTourneau.From the Philadelphia Fire Department:Two public viewings will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, followed by a funeral Mass. The Cathedral is located at 18th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.PUBLIC VIEWINGSThursday, Jan. 11: 4:30 to 9 p.m.Friday, Jan. 12: 9 a.m.FUNERAL MASSFriday, Jan. 12: 11 a.m.Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa. Arrangements by the O'Leary Funeral Home in Springfield.------