SOCIETY

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Britain&#39;s Prince William speaks with Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London, Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Matt Dunham, Pool&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Child Bereavement UK Center, a charity that helps children and families deal with grief, in London on Jan. 11.

Prince William, the royal patron of the organization, took the time to speak with a young girl, 9-year old Aoife, about his mother. Aoife's father died after a battle with pancreatic cancer six years ago.

"You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well," he told the girl, according to ABC News.

Duchess Kate had also attended an event earlier in the day at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
See photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and all of the royal family through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
6abc Dunkin Donuts Holiday Food Drive a huge success
Philadelphia officer paints portrait of fallen Orlando sergeant
Police use lasso to rescue cow trapped on ice
Toddler takes inspiring steps after open-heart surgeries
More Society
Top Stories
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Man and teenager charged in Del. store owner's murder
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze
Show More
CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Colder Friday
Judge overturns finding against Gov. Chris Christie
Rollover crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Woman found living with decomposing remains of sister
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos