Royal Navy submarine breaks through thick ice during training exercise

Royal Navy submarine breaks through thick ice during training exercise

A British Royal Navy submarine broke through a thick layer of ice to surface in the Arctic Ocean as part of a training exercise that took place in March.

The Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018 is a five-week Navy exercise used to assess its operational readiness and increase experience in the region.

The HMS Trenchant submarine joined two US submarines, the USS Connecticut and USS Hartford, for the drills.

On April 19 the Royal Navy announced that the three submarines had broken through the "ice of the North Pole," bringing the exercise to an end.

