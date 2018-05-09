ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding hits theaters: Where fans can watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry walk down the aisle

EMBED </>More Videos

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen." (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Shutterstock)

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."


All screenings of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be at 10 a.m. local time on May 19, a few hours after the ceremony happens. The event will be a commercial-free rebroadcast of ITV's coverage including the full, uninterrupted ceremony. This is the first time that the royal wedding will be shown in select cinemas, according to sponsors Fathom Events and BritBox.

Ticket prices vary by theater but most are around $10. The event will last three and a half hours.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.

If you want to watch it live from the comfort of your own home, just turn on your telly. ABC will broadcast its royal wedding special from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on May 19.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Legal secretary leaves over $8M of fortune to students
University of Florida apologizes for pushy graduation usher
Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass
Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line
More Society
Top Stories
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Trump: 3 Americans held by NK on way back to US
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Victim fatally shot in Parkside section of Philly
Fishtown wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Lyft rider killed in Bensalem DUI crash, Toronto man charged
Fire damages apartment in Feltonville
Crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ; 2 hurt
Show More
76ers owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Some Showers and Storms Thursday
Mother sues school, suspect after Pa. teen taken to Mexico
Liquid chocolate spills onto Polish highway, solidifying into mess
Man leaving takeout restaurant shot in SW Phila.
More News