SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) --Six young women showed off the skills and talents they learned during a unique mentoring program in Springfield, Delaware County.
A debutante ball held Saturday night celebrated their participation in the UPLIFT Mentoring Program run by the Delaware County alumnae chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
The workshop teaches young women communication and social skills along with educational and career guidance.
This special program is now in its 18th year.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps