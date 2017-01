A local law firm gave back to the Delaware community Tuesday in a big way.This is the 5th year Richards, Layton and Finger helped stock the food pantry at Eisenberg Elementary School in New Castle.Box by box, volunteers from the firm brought in all kinds of items.Last year, they donated 15 hundred pounds of food and 300 pounds of non-food items.All the items collected at the school will benefit the Food Bank of Delaware.