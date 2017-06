SEPTA is ready to kick off its yearly food drive.The campaign called "Stop hunger at your station" starts on Monday and runs through June 23rd.All the donations will be given to Philabundance.After announcing the details this morning, SEPTA employees volunteered their time at the Hunger Relief Center in South Philadelphia.They helped sort and pack various food items.Come next week, 43 SEPTA stations will have red barrels set up to collect donations.