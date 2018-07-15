Texas boy with passion for hockey granted special Make-a-Wish foundation wish

A young Texas boy, with a passion for hockey, was granted a very special wish.Ten-year-old Ash Crane was born with half a heart, and has endured more than 20 surgeries.However, that obstacle hasn't stopped him from playing his favorite sport in his driveway.And now, thanks to the Make-a-Wish foundation, he will have a new rink to play on.The City will put the rink at the local park.Ash says he is excited others will be able to share in his passion for the game.------