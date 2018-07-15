Texas boy with passion for hockey granted special Make-a-Wish foundation wish

A young Texas boy, with a passion for hockey, was granted a very special wish.
Ten-year-old Ash Crane was born with half a heart, and has endured more than 20 surgeries.
However, that obstacle hasn't stopped him from playing his favorite sport in his driveway.
And now, thanks to the Make-a-Wish foundation, he will have a new rink to play on.
The City will put the rink at the local park.
Ash says he is excited others will be able to share in his passion for the game.
