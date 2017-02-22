Thank you fries for heroes

Members of the New Jersey Army National Guard in Woodbury received a special delivery for lunch Wednesday.Chickie's and Pete's Crabfry Express dropped off the food as a way to say "thank you" for their service.Chickie's and Pete's also held a Crab fries for Heroes fundraising event, 100-percent of the proceeds of discounted Crab fries and pitchers of select beers were donated to the Travis Manion Foundation.The Foundation helps survivors of fallen heroes and veterans connect with youth.