SOCIETY

Things you didn't know about St. Patrick

EMBED </>More News Videos

You know the holiday, but what do you actually know about Patrick himself? (Shutterstock)

Before you wear your best green clothing and show off your Irish pride on St. Patrick's Day, take a moment to learn about the person who inspired the festive holiday.

Patrick is remembered across the world for his efforts in spreading Christianity across Ireland during the fifth century. Patrick was believed to have born in Roman Britain sometime during the 4th century, but was captured by pirates and brought to Ireland, according to Biography.com. It was during this time that Patrick developed his impassioned religious faith.

"In a vision, he saw the children of pagan Ireland reaching out their hands to him and grew increasingly determined to convert the Irish to Christianity," according to Biography.com

Patrick would ultimately escape from his captors and leave Ireland enter the priesthood. But he never forgot about his desire to spread Christianity throughout Ireland. He returned to the country, although his efforts were met with resistance.

"Patrick's work in Ireland was tough-he was constantly beaten by thugs, harassed by the Irish royalty, and admonished by his British superiors," according to National Geographic.

Patrick died in 461 AD on March 17, which is now celebrated as St. Patrick's Day. His fame grew throughout the following centuries, and he is now remembered as the Patron Saint of Ireland.
Related Topics:
societySt. Patrick's Daydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerhistory
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Students explore health careers
1917: How one year changed the world
McDonald's investigating anti-Trump tweet
Weekend Action - March 17, 18 and 19
More Society
Top Stories
Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Villanova Mentality: Nova Nation cautiously optimistic
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
Show More
Police: Armed man robs 2 Philadelphia food trucks
WATCH: Amtrak train sends wave of snow onto passengers
10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
Trump adviser Roger Stone involved in hit-and-run
Another federal judge blocks Trump's travel ban
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
Fire damages kitchen inside Wynnefield apartment
More Video