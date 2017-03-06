Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
SOCIETY
This baby loves to dance!
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1783456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch as this baby dances as an adult plays a buck call. (Melanie McKay/YouTube)
wpvi
Monday, March 06, 2017 06:31AM
This baby has great dance moves.
Melanie McKay shared adorable video of a baby dancing to buck calls. Do you think you could dance as well as this adorable child?
Related Topics:
society
feel good
distraction
trending
buzzworthy
watercooler
baby
dance
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Toddler with heart defect gets picture perfect promposal
Newlyweds take photo in front of their burning party bus
Local heroes honored in Camden County, N.J.
Powerful video makes parents think before they speak
More Society
Top Stories
Teen critical, man dead after SW Philadelphia shooting
Driver hurt in crash in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Trump expected to sign new travel ban order
NJ senator speaks out against acts of anti-Semitism
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder Today
FaceTime helps lead police to New Jersey assault suspect
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
Show More
Police investigating homicide in Atlantic City
6 row homes damaged in Wilmington fire
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean
Trump seeks Congress' help on wiretap claim; FBI disputes it
House Republicans to introduce health care legislation this week
More News
Top Video
Trump expected to sign new travel ban order
Teen critical, man dead after SW Philadelphia shooting
Driver hurt in crash in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia