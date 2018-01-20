SOCIETY

Thousands gather for women's march in Philadelphia

Thousands of activists are gathering in Philadelphia for the second anniversary of marches in support of women's rights.

PHILADELPHIA --
Saturday's march is among dozens of rallies being held around the country. The activists are hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Many marchers wore pink cat-ear hats as a show of solidarity, while others carried signs stating opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.



The rallies come a year after women rallied in cities across the Northwest and the United States, many saying they hoped to send a message to Trump about equality and other causes.

Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.

