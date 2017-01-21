SOCIETY

Thousands turn out for Women's March on Philadelphia

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Women&#39;s March on Philadelphia Saturday, January 21, 2017 &#40;AP Photo&#47;Jacqueline Larma</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands of people are taking part in the Women's March on Philadelphia a day after Republican Donald Trump's inauguration as president.


Marchers held signs, chanted and sang as they walked slowly down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday in an event being held in solidarity with similar demonstrations taking place in Washington and around the nation.



Organizers in Philadelphia called it a demonstration in support of the rights of women and America's diverse communities following a presidential election in which they say many groups were demonized.

They say the marches are intended to unify the diverse communities in an effort to protect the rights of all.


Marchers in Philadelphia started at Logan Square and were heading a half-mile down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to hold a rally at Eakins Oval.

Related Topics:
societyphiladelphia newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Artists helping artists
PECO supports STEM program
Kevlar for Canines
Students donating across borders
More Society
Top Stories
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March on Washington, DC
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Show More
Police: Woman shoots man in Manayunk apartment
Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem
1 of 2 men shot in Wilmington has died
Jeweler accused of fencing stolen goods
Trump executive order first strike at ending at 'Obamacare'
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos