Thousands turn out for Women's March on Philadelphia

Women's March in Philly: crowd chants, "This is what democracy looks like" pic.twitter.com/KAUcUiCwje — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 21, 2017

Massive crowd gathers for women's march in Philadelphia. Peaceful protest against Pres. Trump. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IZWgobD2I9 — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 21, 2017

Crowd is growing at Logan Square in preparation of the Women's March on Philadelphia. Due to start at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/gEWsY9UI1s — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) January 21, 2017

Women?s rights are human rights, and human rights are women?s rights. #WomensMarchPhilly pic.twitter.com/EPArTnRygV — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 21, 2017

Many men have joined the Women's March at Eakins Oval. @6abc pic.twitter.com/wjvSYlI8vA — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 21, 2017

Thousands of people are taking part in the Women's March on Philadelphia a day after Republican Donald Trump's inauguration as president.Marchers held signs, chanted and sang as they walked slowly down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday in an event being held in solidarity with similar demonstrations taking place in Washington and around the nation.Organizers in Philadelphia called it a demonstration in support of the rights of women and America's diverse communities following a presidential election in which they say many groups were demonized.They say the marches are intended to unify the diverse communities in an effort to protect the rights of all.Marchers in Philadelphia started at Logan Square and were heading a half-mile down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to hold a rally at Eakins Oval.