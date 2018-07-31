Toddler hands out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire

A California toddler showed her appreciation for firefighters battling one of the largest fires currently burning in the west.
Two-year old Gracie Lutz handed out burritos to firefighters battling the Carr Fire in Redding, California.
For her, the firefight is personal.
Her uncle Kody Hill is a Cal Fire engineer. Another uncle works a water tender. And Gracie's grandfather Jerry Hill is a dozer operator.
