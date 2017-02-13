SOCIETY

Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

Olivia Smith
NEW YORK --
St. Patrick's Day is widely celebrated in the United States, but how well do you really know St. Patrick's Day?

ABC News quizzed people about the holiday's history in New York City's Central Park. You can test your knowledge by taking the interactive quiz below:


Questions in the quiz include:

Where was St. Patrick, also know as Maewyn Succat, born?
What was banned in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day until the 1970s?

In what American city was the holiday first celebrated?
What is the theory behind why green is the color of St. Patrick's Day?
Legend has it St. Patrick drove what out of Ireland?
*BONUS QUESTION: What's the traditional Irish dish served on St. Patrick's Day?
Related Topics:
societySt. Patrick's Day
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Breathtaking proposal photos under Northern Lights
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
Philadelphia - Then and Now - 2
Teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning and Watches Issued For Region
Autistic teen boy found bound, bruised in Mantua
Baby bitten in face by dog in Bustleton
Body found floating along Schuylkill River in Berks County
Planned power outage for PECO customers delayed in North, NW Phila.
Villanova gets top seed in NCAA Tournament
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
Show More
3 in critical condition after South Phila. fire
Pedestrian struck, killed in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Irish pride, culture at Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos