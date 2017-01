Many of you made a New Year's resolution to get outside and be more active.But you probably did not have water skiing in mind - in January.That is what they were doing Sunday in Port Indian, Montgomery County.Temperatures in the 40's didn't seem to bother the Ski Club, which held its 37th annual Ski Freeze on the Schuylkill River.The water may have been cold, but the cause was heart-warming; the money raised will send children to Camp Rainbow next summer.