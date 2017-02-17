Weekend Action

Saturday is Mummers Mardi Gras. 16 String Bands will parade down Main Street in Manayunk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Throughout the day, there will also be family-friendly activities, like face painting and photo booths.If you are looking to do some home improvement, the Philly Home and Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks this weekend. Exhibits include a full scale model smart home, dream garden displays, inspiring discussion topics led by celebrities, and D-I-Y workshops. Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 online and children under 12 are free.Comedian Kathy Griffin brings the laughs to the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City on Friday night.It's February but that doesn't keep folks from heading to the shore, some for the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge in Sea Isle City. Daring folks will be taking a dip in the Atlantic at 2 on Sunday on the JFK Boulevard Beach. Admission is $25 per person, and proceeds benefit city-wide eventsWatch spirits being made and sample the results at Philadelphia Distilling's grand opening in Fishtown. The process is on display at the distillery at 25 East Allen Street. It's open from 1 to 9:30p.m. on Sunday and Monday.Presidents' Day is Monday and if you're off from work or school - head to the National Constitution Center and the Benjamin Franklin Museum. They're both free on Monday.The National Museum of American Jewish History celebrates freedom with free admission for the entire month of February.