SOCIETY

Weekend Action

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the events taking place around the region for the Presidents' Day Weekend. (WPVI)

By
Saturday is Mummers Mardi Gras. 16 String Bands will parade down Main Street in Manayunk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Throughout the day, there will also be family-friendly activities, like face painting and photo booths.

If you are looking to do some home improvement, the Philly Home and Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks this weekend. Exhibits include a full scale model smart home, dream garden displays, inspiring discussion topics led by celebrities, and D-I-Y workshops. Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 online and children under 12 are free.

Comedian Kathy Griffin brings the laughs to the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City on Friday night.

It's February but that doesn't keep folks from heading to the shore, some for the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge in Sea Isle City. Daring folks will be taking a dip in the Atlantic at 2 on Sunday on the JFK Boulevard Beach. Admission is $25 per person, and proceeds benefit city-wide events

Watch spirits being made and sample the results at Philadelphia Distilling's grand opening in Fishtown. The process is on display at the distillery at 25 East Allen Street. It's open from 1 to 9:30p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Presidents' Day is Monday and if you're off from work or school - head to the National Constitution Center and the Benjamin Franklin Museum. They're both free on Monday.

The National Museum of American Jewish History celebrates freedom with free admission for the entire month of February.
Related Topics:
societyphiladelphia newsnew jersey news6abc CommunityCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
Soldier surprises his son inside a big red truck in Salem Co.
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Rick Williams, Ducis Rodgers named "Living Legends"
More Society
Top Stories
AP: Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
2 people shot at VFW post in Willingboro
Willow Grove company accused of hiring undocumented workers
Brothers killed in East Mount Airy shooting
Crash jams traffic on NJ Turnpike SB approaching Rt. 73 north of exit 4
Philadelphia police officer injured in hit-and-run
Police: 12-year-old girl robbed at gunpoint in Mayfair
Show More
AccuWeather: Chilly Today, Very Warm This Weekend
Bar manager killed during robbery in North Philadelphia
'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
Vice admiral turns down national security job
More News
Top Video
Crash jams traffic on NJ Turnpike SB approaching Rt. 73 north of exit 4
Bar manager killed during robbery in North Philadelphia
2 people shot at VFW post in Willingboro
Soldier surprises his son inside a big red truck in Salem Co.
More Video