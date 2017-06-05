What's on tap at the Shore: Brews, spirits and more - FYI Philly

Craft beer and booze has been a growing trend around Philadelphia. And now we're seeing the beginnings of a beach boom down the shore. We explore four places to grab a drink on your visit.
Cape May Brewing Company
1288 Hornet Rd, Cape May
(609) 849-9933
Facebook | Twitter: @capemaybrewco
Instagram: @capemaybrewco
Ludlam Island Brewing
9 Stoney Ct, Unit C, Ocean View
609-263-6969
Facebook | Twitter: @LudlamIsland
Lay Eye Distillery
Two locations
328 Harding Highway, Richland
135 E. Spicer Avenue, Wildwood
(856) 839-4326
Facebook
Nautispirits.com
916 Shunpike Road, Cape May
(609) 770-3381
Facebook
