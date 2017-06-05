FYI PHILLY

What's on tap at the Shore: Brews, spirits and more - FYI Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

We look at the beginnings of a beach boom of beer and booze. (WPVI)

Craft beer and booze has been a growing trend around Philadelphia. And now we're seeing the beginnings of a beach boom down the shore. We explore four places to grab a drink on your visit.

Cape May Brewing Company
1288 Hornet Rd, Cape May
(609) 849-9933
Facebook | Twitter: @capemaybrewco
Instagram: @capemaybrewco

Ludlam Island Brewing
9 Stoney Ct, Unit C, Ocean View
609-263-6969
Facebook | Twitter: @LudlamIsland

Lay Eye Distillery
Two locations
328 Harding Highway, Richland
135 E. Spicer Avenue, Wildwood
(856) 839-4326
Facebook

Nautispirits.com
916 Shunpike Road, Cape May
(609) 770-3381
Facebook

----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media:
Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FYI PHILLY
Fun things to do down the Shore - FYI Philly
Jersey Shore eats and treats to beat the heat - FYI Philly
Cape May Sea Salt turns up the flavor on the shore - FYI Philly
Dining with a view at the Shore -- FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
SOCIETY
Fun things to do down the Shore - FYI Philly
Cape May Sea Salt turns up the flavor on the shore - FYI Philly
Watch this adorable orphaned kangaroo yawn
Fresno police officers help pregnant woman deliver baby in car
More Society
Top Stories
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Bill Cosby sexual assault trial begins in Montco
Trump lashes out at Justice Dept. travel ban strategy
Man shot, killed in West Oak Lane home invasion
Show More
ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack
US probes air bag computer failures in 2012 Jeep Liberty
Young man and woman shot, killed inside car in East Mt. Airy
NJ-based Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit
Fire destroys home in South Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Bill Cosby sexual assault trial begins in Montco
More Video