SOCIETY

Woman, 89, who moved in, became best friends w/ Bucks County young neighbor, dies

Norma and Chris are unlikely roommates in West Hollywood. They also happen to be best friends. (@chrissalvatore/Instagram)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --
An 89-year-old woman who was best friends with her 31-year-old Los Angeles neighbor-turned-roommate died Wednesday morning.

Chris Salvatore, a native of Richboro, Bucks County, posted a photo of his best friend Norma Pattavina on Instagram with the sad news.

"It's with a heavy heart that I share the news that earlier this morning the world lost a truly inspiring, beautiful woman," he said.

Pattavina and Salvatore's friendship blossomed five years ago, when he moved in to a West Hollywood apartment next door to her. He waved hello and a few days later she invited him over for some champagne.

The pair became so close that Salvatore often posted their adventures on social media with the hashtag #MyNeighborNora.

She had recently battled cancer and after a 3-month stay at the hospital was sent back home, but she needed 24-hour care. With no family in the state and a GoFundMe account low on donations, Salvatore offered to have Pattavina move in with him to care for her.

"Norma reminded me that we all are created to love and all desire to be loved," he said in the Instagram post. "Each of us is loveable even with all of our differences. Love has no boundaries. May you rest in peace my sweet sweet lady, Norma."

Related Topics:
societyneighborapartmentelderly womancancersocial mediaactor
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with young neighbor in WeHo
SOCIETY
Visions Asian American and Pacific Islander Program Information
Visions: LaBelle Gallery
Visions: Philadelphia's Office of Reintegration Services for Ex-Offenders
Congrats, Bristol! Bucks Co. borough wins $500K small town competition
More Society
Top Stories
Phila. School District: Transgender bathroom policy will not change
Man dies, twin sisters injured in NE Philadelphia crash
VIDEO shows burglar rappelling into Montco market
VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park
Woman nearly abducted from in front of Sicklerville home
Robbers target 2 men within minutes on Valentine's Day
Police: 6th DUI for driver who hit, killed missing man
Show More
Pedestrian struck in Dublin, Bucks County
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
Farmers not loving warm February weather
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos