Yas, Haterade and Squad Goals added to Oxford dictionary

??Happy update day! ?? To find out which words have made it to https://t.co/cARPCJUHjc today, head over to the blog: https://t.co/E4BoxX1oss — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) February 23, 2017

Yas! A new crop of words and phrases have just been inducted into the online Oxford Dictionary.Yes, yas made the list, alongside jelly - which is short for jealous, obvi.Funtastic is also officially on the list.Also added are cat lady, friendsgiving and haterade - a figurative drink consisting of negativity.You'll now be able to look up squad goals, which is essentially the dreams and ideals you'd like your group of friends to accomplish.And you'll also now find drunk text, which are the embarrassing ones that get sent after too after too many glasses of champagne.Finally, Oxford says it's time to celebrate with a #chestbump, because a fist pump is so 2016.------