York police detective uses magic to help solve cases

York police detective uses magic to help solve cases. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

YORK, Pa. (WPVI) --
A police detective in Central PA has some unorthodox methods for getting information on cases.

Detective George Ripley of York takes magic with him wherever he goes.

He also brings a deck of cards inside the interrogation room to lighten the mood with a victim, witness or even a suspect.

"Information is the goal, that's most important. Smiles are a bonus," says Ripley.

Ripley says he started doing magic when he was 16, as a hobby.

He brought a deck of cards and his tricks to work about two years ago as a way to relieve stress.

