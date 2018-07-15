York police detective uses magic to help solve cases

A police detective in Central PA has some unorthodox methods for getting information on cases.Detective George Ripley of York takes magic with him wherever he goes.He also brings a deck of cards inside the interrogation room to lighten the mood with a victim, witness or even a suspect."Information is the goal, that's most important. Smiles are a bonus," says Ripley.Ripley says he started doing magic when he was 16, as a hobby.He brought a deck of cards and his tricks to work about two years ago as a way to relieve stress.------