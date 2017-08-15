VIGIL

Solidarity vigil held at Garden of Reflection

Solidarity among group at Garden of Reflection. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) --
A day after condemning white supremacists attacks in Virginia, President Donald Trump opened the conversation again that both sides are to blame for what happened.

His words weren't sitting well with those in Bucks County Tuesday who gathered in solidarity with the victims.

Gathered in song - John Lennon's 'Imagine' was one of them - dozens of residents rallied at the 9/11 Garden of Reflection for a common cause.

"This gathering is to give voice to people who are all feeling very angry right now and very afraid of what we're seeing. And we're here to say we stand up for community, for love," organizer Debra Wachspress said.

The images of attacks from white supremacists that played out in Charlottesville have rocked Americans to their core.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump repeated his stance that both sides are to blame for the weekend violence.
"Just the fact that he didn't fully denounce it is insane to me," Zach Holzberg of Yardley, Pa. said.

"As an African American, being in a country where this is constantly happening, it makes it difficult," Edithson Abelard of Bucks County said.

Many say it is difficult to digest that this form of hate is flourishing in 2017.

"We're more angry than sad and more committed to what can we do to challenge it," Stuart Chen Hayes of Newtown Township said.

Clergy in Philadelphia will be holding a rally Wednesday against the violence that occurred in Virginia.

