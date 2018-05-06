Source of Lafayette College threat remains unknown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3434272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate threat made to Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 5, 2018.

It was a tranquil Sunday morning on campus at Lafayette College, much different than the scene on Saturday night.SWAT teams and bomb squads searched the campus for explosives after administrators received an online threat from someone claiming to be a student who pledged allegiance to ISIS."It was potentially serious. I think everyone on campus was just preparing for the worst case scenario," senior Chris Gallo said.Students and faculty were asked to stay inside buildings, as campus police, the FBI and the Easton Police Department searched through every building for explosive materials described in the threat as a homemade pipe, pressure cooker and nail bombs."We all stayed together, lights off, doors locked, stuff like that because it alarming to get an alert like that," junior Francesca Blood said.About six hours later, the threat was deemed unfounded; there were no hazardous materials found on campus.Everyone was cleared to move freely through the campus.Officials still don't know who was behind the online threat.------