14 year old shot outside Phoenixville Dunkin Donuts has died, sources say

9th grader shot at Phoenixville Dunkin Donuts: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 27, 2017 (WPVI)

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Sources confirm to Action News that a 14-year-old who was shot Wednesday night in Phoenixville has died.

Police are now treating the case as a homicide.

Investigators said Thursday morning that the shooting was not a random act, and that something "transactional" was going on between two groups when the fatal shot was fired.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts located just off Nutt Road near Gay Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as very serious and later succumbed to those injuries.

Wednesday night, officials with the Phoenixville Area School District identified the victim as a 9th grade student.

There has been no word of any arrests in the case.

A full investigation continues.

