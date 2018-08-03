U.S. & WORLD

Sparks fly after firework thrown at bar patio

EMBED </>More Videos

Firework tossed onto bar N.C. bar patio. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WPVI) --
A woman was injured after someone threw a lit firework onto the patio of a bar in Asheville, North Carolina.

Police released surveillance video of the incident that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge.

Sparks went flying as the patrons who were enjoying the open air space tried to take cover.

Police say the mortar was tossed onto the patio from a passing car. They are searching for the people who were in that vehicle.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfireworkssurveillance video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News