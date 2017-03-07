SPORTS

Stars come out for 2nd Annual Philadelphia 76ers Youth Foundation Gala

It was a star studded party in Center City. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a star studded party in Center City.

The 2nd Annual Philadelphia 76ers Youth Foundation Gala took place Tuesday night at the 23rd Street Armory.

This year's theme was "Evening on the Court."

The 76ers cheerleaders greeted everyone as they arrived.

Inside the party, we spotted members of the 76ers along with some basketball greats.

There was "Dr. J" Julius Erving mingling in the crowd and Allen Iverson on the blue carpet.

The 76ers Youth Foundation engages young people throughout the community using the transformative power of basketball.

76ers owner Joshua Harris is an honorary co-chair along with his wife.

"Giving people a safe place to play sports, feeding them, helping them, that's what it's all about, to help them lead better lives, so it's incredibly important," Harris said.

Action News General Manager Bernie Prazenica was also at the fundraiser.

More than 600 people came out to help raise nearly a million dollars for underprivileged youth in Philadelphia.

