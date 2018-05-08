SPORTS

9-year-old with rare brain condition joins UWM soccer team

9-year-old girl joins UWM soccer team. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

A 9-year-old battling a rare brain condition is now on the roster of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's women's soccer team.

Jordan Moore signed a 'national letter of intent' to join the team with her family by her side.

It was organized by "Team Impact." The group connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams.

"I'm very excited that I'm part of this soccer team," Jordan said.

Jordan spent the past two weeks practicing with the team.

