98-year-old Eagles fan ready for a Super Bowl win

98-year-old Eagles fan ready for a Super Bowl win: Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9am on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PALMYRA, N.J. (WPVI) --
A faithful senior Philadelphia Eagles fan says she has no doubt her birds will win the Super Bowl.

Action News caught up with 98-year-old Edna W. Webb at her home in Palmyra, New Jersey.

She tells us she's been with the Eagles since the beginning. Edna grew up with 5 brothers and says they didn't give her much choice.

As for how the Eagles will do in the Super Bowl, this is what Edna had to say:

"I'm not worried about Brady, we can take him on. Foles, we can do it with him. But it's a team play. It's not just Foles, it's a team," she said. "See this shirt? I wear it every day for a televisted game. After the Super Bowl I'll take it off and get a championship shirt"

Edna added that even if the Eagles don't start off strong against the Patriots, they will step up their game.

Despite her ultimate fandom, Edna has never seen an Eagles game in person.

