PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Arrieta Ks 10, allows 1 hit in 7 innings in Phillies win

Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Jake Arrieta flashed the All-Star form that made Philadelphia covet the free-agent ace, striking out 10 and tossing one-hit ball over seven innings to lead the Phillies to a 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Rhys Hoskins homered and Cesar Hernandez had a three-run single to pace the Phillies in their first game back from a 4-2 trip.

The Phillies got vintage Arrieta (2-0) in his best outing since he left the Chicago Cubs for a $75 million, three-year contract that made him the immediate ace of the rotation.

He had his 14th career double-digit strikeout game and walked two.

Arrieta struck out seven through the first four innings - he had struck out only six over 10 2/3 innings in his first two starts. He wore short sleeves on a night when temperatures dipped into the 30s. The postseason flags whipping in the wind were about the only things with more movement than Arrieta's fastball.

The Pirates, who lead the Central, are one of the surprise teams in the National League. Against their longtime nemesis, forget it. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 11-6 in 21 career starts against Pittsburgh. He struck out 11 and tossed a four-hit shutout against the Pirates in the 2015 NL Wild Card game that included a bench-clearing melee.

He had a unique look in this one.

The Phillies wore powder blue 1970s and '80s uniforms that seemed fitting for Arrieta's throwback outing.

The Phillies haven't had a winning season since 2011, when they won their fifth straight NL East title. The addition of Arrieta signaled a long, arduous rebuilding process could turn into contention this season. They've already had a six-game winning streak - the last three on a sweep at Tampa Bay.

Arrieta was on from the start, striking out Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco to open the game on a pair of 94 mph sinkers. He allowed only an infield single in the second inning.

Hoskins lined his third homer of the season to left and Hernandez made it 4-0 on a bases-loaded single to left off Jameson Taillon (2-1). Taillon allowed five runs and was chased after 1 1/3 innings.

Yacksel Rios and Victor Arano each tossed a scoreless inning in relief to complete the shutout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove, on the disabled list with strained muscle in his right shoulder, threw a bullpen session and will throw another on Sunday.

Phillies: RHP Tommy Hunter is set for a rehab outing with Double-A Reading on Friday. Hunter has been out all season with a hamstring injury. "I think he profiles as a guy that can give us one-plus (innings)," Kapler said. "On some days, he might come in for a couple of batters. On others, he might go a little bit longer for us."

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY

The Pirates held their annual "Dads' Trip" series this weekend in Philadelphia. The fathers of 20 players and staff members attended the series and took part in various baseball activities with their kids.

DOG DAYS

Kapler wasn't much of a Phillies fan growing up, but his dog Pete was named after one of his favorite players: Pete Rose.

"Little black mutt terrier," Kapler said. "He always bet on himself."

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (2-1, 4.88 ERA) tries to win his third straight start. He has a 2-1 career mark against the Phillies and struck out 11 batters in one start against them in 2006.

Phillies: RHP Ben Lively (0-1, 5.87) makes his fourth start for the Phillies.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Arrieta Ks 10, allows 1 hit in 7 innings in Phillies win
Flaherty's 3-run HR powers Braves past Velasquez, Phillies
Pirates brace for familiar face in Phillies' Arrieta
Phillies score 4 runs in 10th, beat Braves 5-1
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Arrieta Ks 10, allows 1 hit in 7 innings in Phillies win
Embiid scores 23, 76ers top Heat 128-108 for 2-1 series lead
Eagles hosting Falcons to launch 2018 regular season
Sixers center Joel Embiid returns for Game 3 against Heat
More Sports
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
Neighbors outraged by the shooting of a toddler in SW Philly
Eagles announce 2018 schedule
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
Authorities say 2 deputies have been killed in Florida
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
Show More
Man charged in radio show host's killing pleads not guilty
Liberian rebel commander living in Delco sentenced to 30 years
3 police impersonators sought for robbery in NJ
Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray
Barricade situation in South Philadelphia ends with 2 arrests
More News