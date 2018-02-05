SUPER BOWL

Awning collapses, street lights toppled in Philly celebration

Celebration turns damaging in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a celebration like none other in Center City and throughout Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl Championship. But there were fans who took the celebration too far Sunday night, causing damage in parts of the city.

According to the mayor's office, three arrests were made.

"Tens of thousands came out and celebrated this amazing victory last night, and but for a handful of bad actors the celebration was peaceful and jubilant. There were only 3 arrests," the mayor's office said in a statement Monday morning.

A video showed fans flipping a car onto its side at Broad and Walnut streets.


People climbed the gates and light poles in front of City Hall. Broken traffic lights were left lying in the streets.

Some Eagles fans cause damage.



The windows at Macy's on Market Street were smashed, with glass and debris littering the sidewalk.

People climbed onto the awning at the entrance to the Ritz Carlton on South Broad. The awning, still full of people, later collapsed.

Video of fans taking Eagles celebration too far on February 4, 2018.



Police worked to manage the crowds on foot, bikes, and horses.

"We're thankful for our PPD for their assistance in getting the crowds dispersed and people home safely." the mayor's office said.

Police say there were a number of injuries, but none were life-threatening.

Fans celebrate Eagles Super Bowl win


