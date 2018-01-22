Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2978010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bob Brooks visits snowy, cold Minneapolis during Action News at 4pm on January 22, 2018.

HEADING TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR THE SUPER BOWL?

Here are some weather stats for fans who will be braving the cold. These numbers are based on February 4th---the date of the Super Bowl.

Normal High: 26

Normal Low: 9

Record Low: -28 in 1886

Average Snowfall in February: 8.3" — 6abcWeather (@6abcWeather) January 22, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles fans were treated to a mild day Monday to bask in the glory of the NFC Championship and begin looking forward to the Super Bowl.Meanwhile, the people of Minneapolis had to deal with the Vikings' crushing loss with another cold, snowy day.Action News reporter Bob Brooks was there on Monday, where the city now must now get ready for the Eagles and the New England Patriots visit for Super Bowl LII.He explored some of what the city has to offer, including the Sky Way mall.Watch his report in the video above.------