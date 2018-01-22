SPORTS

Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis

Bob Brooks reports from Minnesota on Action News at 11 p.m., January 22, 2018 (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles fans were treated to a mild day Monday to bask in the glory of the NFC Championship and begin looking forward to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the people of Minneapolis had to deal with the Vikings' crushing loss with another cold, snowy day.
Bob Brooks visits snowy, cold Minneapolis during Action News at 4pm on January 22, 2018.



Action News reporter Bob Brooks was there on Monday, where the city now must now get ready for the Eagles and the New England Patriots visit for Super Bowl LII.



He explored some of what the city has to offer, including the Sky Way mall.

------
