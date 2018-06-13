SPORTS

Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, stands Jan., 10, 2012, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Atlantic City's Borgata casino will start taking bets on sporting events Thursday morning.

The casino told The Associated Press it will begin taking sports bets at 11 a.m. That's 30 minutes after Gov. Phil Murphy places the state's first legal sports bet at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport.

The Democratic governor signed the sports betting bill into law Monday.

New Jersey's casinos and racetracks are waiting for state gambling regulators to issue final regulations, expected to happen Wednesday. The state won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they choose.

Most of the other Atlantic City casinos have not announced their sports betting plans yet, although the Golden Nugget said it will begin sports betting in time for football season in September. That's the same timetable the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, near New York City, has offered.

Sports betting is expected to be a major topic at a gambling industry conference Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic City.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
