SPORTS

Carson Wentz's tweet gets local high school student out of final exam

EMBED </>More Videos

Carson Wentz gets student out of finals. Ducis Rodgers reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 31, 2017. (WPVI)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz came to the aid of one local high school student who did not want take a final exam.

On Wednesday morning, Collin Hurley of West Chester Rustin High School tweeted out a photo.


On the board behind him and his teacher were the words, "Carson Wentz favorite/retweet = No Final. By June 4th."

Meaning, if Wentz retweeted or favorited the tweet by Sunday, there would be no final exam for Collin and his class.

It only took a few hours for Wentz to respond.

He quote tweeted Collin and asked, "Will this do the trick?" - and even completed it with a fist emoji.


It was no surprise that Collin was very excited.

"WE DID IT BABY! CARSON YOU'RE THE BEST. GOOD LUCK THIS SEASON #11," Collin tweeted - in all caps, of course.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscarson wentzstudentsPhiladelphia EaglesWest Chester Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
6-year-old making history at Scripps National Spelling Bee
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
These wild NBA handshakes give everyone something to cheer about
Many of the NBA's most famous jerseys have evolved
More Sports
Top Stories
Prosecutor: NJ teacher made upskirt videos of students
Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case
Window washer dies after falling from Cherry Hill building
Detectives exposed to substance in possible Cherry Hill overdose
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
Father charged in 6-week-old son's death in SW Phila.
Vigil held for 14-year-old boy killed in Port Richmond
Show More
Teens cause mayhem over holiday weekend in Margate
Dozens sought after fight near UDel campus
Bystanders rescue victims of fiery crash in Wilmington
Man charged with impersonating New Castle police officer
VIDEO: Police corral wayward deer in Wilmington
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case
Bystanders rescue victims of fiery crash in Wilmington
Vigil held for 14-year-old boy killed in Port Richmond
More Video