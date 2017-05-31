Everyone please tag @cj_wentz NO FINAL IF HE RETWEETS BY JUNE 4th. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cOa4sAdoA5 — Collin Hurley (@collinhurley13) May 31, 2017

... Will this do the trick???? 👊🏼 https://t.co/ocr4Sx6dfd — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) May 31, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz came to the aid of one local high school student who did not want take a final exam.On Wednesday morning, Collin Hurley of West Chester Rustin High School tweeted out a photo.On the board behind him and his teacher were the words, "Carson Wentz favorite/retweet = No Final. By June 4th."Meaning, if Wentz retweeted or favorited the tweet by Sunday, there would be no final exam for Collin and his class.It only took a few hours for Wentz to respond.He quote tweeted Collin and asked, "Will this do the trick?" - and even completed it with a fist emoji.It was no surprise that Collin was very excited."WE DID IT BABY! CARSON YOU'RE THE BEST. GOOD LUCK THIS SEASON #11," Collin tweeted - in all caps, of course.------