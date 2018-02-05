Corey Clement to 6abc viewers: Follow your dreams

Philly .... philly ... philly ... that was all for you ! Thank you ... see you at the parade *drops mic * — Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) February 5, 2018

A true underdog for the Philadelphia Eagles is Corey Clement, a graduate of Glassboro High School.He saved his best for the Super Bowl!The rookie, who was not even drafted, caught four passes Sunday night; one was for 55 yards, another for a touchdown.Afterward, he gave this inspirational message to Action News viewers:"It's a blessing. Follow your dreams and see what you can get, follow it."------