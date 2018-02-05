Corey Clement to 6abc viewers: Follow your dreams

SUPER BOWL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A true underdog for the Philadelphia Eagles is Corey Clement, a graduate of Glassboro High School.

He saved his best for the Super Bowl!

The rookie, who was not even drafted, caught four passes Sunday night; one was for 55 yards, another for a touchdown.

Afterward, he gave this inspirational message to Action News viewers:

"It's a blessing. Follow your dreams and see what you can get, follow it."


