SPORTS

Delle Donne shares congratulatory note from Biden

Elena Delle Donne, speak during a news conference in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON --
Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking forward to watching former Delaware star and 2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne play for the Washington Mystics.

Delle Donne tweeted a photo Tuesday of a letter Biden sent congratulating her on her recent move to the Mystics. He says he's looking forward to watching her play in Washington. He jokes that Washington is a great city, but the best part is that "it's only a short train ride from our home state of Delaware." Below the typed message Biden writes that he's proud of Delle Donne - "both your skill and your courage."


Delle Donne thanks Biden for his note and says they'd love to have him come to a Mystics game.

SPORTS
