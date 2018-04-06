SPORTS

Denver Post mistakenly features Citizens Bank Park photo in guide to Coors Field

A 2016 photo of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP/Matt Slocum)

The Denver Post published an article with a guide to Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, in anticipation of the baseball team's home opener on April 6, 2018.

However, instead of using an image of the team's stadium, the paper erroneously published a photo of Citizens Bank Park.


The image ran on the cover of the paper's Life & Culture section.

The paper has since apologized for the mistake in a tweet:



The Philadelphia Phillies had a little fun with the error:


The Colorado Rockies joined in, writing "coors better" with an accurate photo of Coors Field.



The Phillies are 2-4. The team won its home opener 5-0 against the Miami Marlins.
