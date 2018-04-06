Denver Post mistakenly features Citizens Bank Park photo in guide to Coors Field

🤭 Whoops!!! Swing and a Miss!



⚾️ Denver Post mistakenly Shows Phillies Citizens Bank Park instead of Coors Field for their “the ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field” Feature story@6abc #DenverPost#Phillies #CoorsField pic.twitter.com/yS1h1Pag98 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 6, 2018

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park.



Right, @denverpost? 😉 https://t.co/CHV1mC4Gr2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 6, 2018

The Denver Post published an article with a guide to Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, in anticipation of the baseball team's home opener on April 6, 2018.However, instead of using an image of the team's stadium, the paper erroneously published a photo of Citizens Bank Park.The image ran on the cover of the paper's Life & Culture section.The paper has since apologized for the mistake in a tweet:The Philadelphia Phillies had a little fun with the error:The Colorado Rockies joined in, writing "coors better" with an accurate photo of Coors Field.The Phillies are 2-4. The team won its home opener 5-0 against the Miami Marlins.