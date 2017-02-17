Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
AP: Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SPORTS
Ducis Rodgers reports from Spring Training
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1758717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ducis Rodgers reports from Phillies Spring Training in this 6abc.com report.
Friday, February 17, 2017 08:28AM
CLEARWATER, Fla. --
Ducis Rodgers reports from Phillies Spring Training in this 6abc.com report.
Related Topics:
sports
Action News Sports
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Draymond Green: Remarks about James Dolan 'came off the wrong way'
Toxicology report for Yordano Ventura won't be made public
Jets' Darrelle Revis charged after weekend altercation in Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby 86th player to join 1,000-point club, later adds OT winner
More Sports
Top Stories
AP: Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
2 people shot at VFW post in Willingboro
Willow Grove company accused of hiring undocumented workers
Brothers killed in East Mount Airy shooting
Crash jams traffic on NJ Turnpike SB approaching Rt. 73 north of exit 4
Philadelphia police officer injured in hit-and-run
Police: 12-year-old girl robbed at gunpoint in Mayfair
Show More
AccuWeather: Chilly Today, Very Warm This Weekend
Bar manager killed during robbery in North Philadelphia
'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
Vice admiral turns down national security job
More News
Top Video
Crash jams traffic on NJ Turnpike SB approaching Rt. 73 north of exit 4
Bar manager killed during robbery in North Philadelphia
2 people shot at VFW post in Willingboro
Soldier surprises his son inside a big red truck in Salem Co.
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia