SUPER BOWL

Dunkin' Donuts offering free coffee for Eagles fans

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dunkin' Donuts has brought back its 'Eagles Win, You Win' promotion.

To celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LII, Dunkin' of greater Philadelphia is offering DD Perks members a free medium coffee all day Monday, February 5 when they pay with an enrolled Dunkin' Donuts card.

The offer is valid for DD Perks members only at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the greater Philadelphia-area (Southeastern Pa., Southern N.J., and Kent and New Castle Counties, Del.).

Fans can become DD Perks members by enrolling at DDPerks.com or through the Dunkin' Donuts app.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News