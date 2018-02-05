Dunkin' Donuts offering free coffee for Eagles fans

Dunkin' Donuts has brought back its 'Eagles Win, You Win' promotion.To celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LII, Dunkin' of greater Philadelphia is offering DD Perks members a free medium coffee all day Monday, February 5 when they pay with an enrolled Dunkin' Donuts card.The offer is valid for DD Perks members only at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the greater Philadelphia-area (Southeastern Pa., Southern N.J., and Kent and New Castle Counties, Del.).Fans can become DD Perks members by enrolling at DDPerks.com or through the Dunkin' Donuts app.------