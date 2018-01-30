SUPER BOWL

Eagles are 'enjoying the moment' at Super Bowl Opening Night

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles players enjoying the moment: Ducis Rodgers reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 29, 2018 (WPVI)

By
6abc's Ducis Rodgers caught up with players who were simply taking it all in at the official kickoff to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
VIDEO: John Cena sings Eagles Fight Song to Philly crowd
6abc's Brian and Sharrie survey the scene in Minnesota
Guillermo catches Eagles fever with Sarah Bloomquist
Players, Media get ready for Super Bowl Opening Night
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
VIDEO: John Cena sings Eagles Fight Song to Philly crowd
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says signing Nick Foles was money well spent
Giannis, Delly spark Bucks in 107-95 win over 76ers
6abc's Brian and Sharrie survey the scene in Minnesota
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Colder Air and Light Snow Tuesday
Guillermo catches Eagles fever with Sarah Bloomquist
Driver apparently trying to run people down shot by off-duty officer
Gunman opens fire on driver parked at City Ave. hotel
Arrest made after tow truck driver killed on Schuylkill Expy.
City unveils new 'Hub of Hope' for homeless
Children seeking sanctuary in Philly church venture out to school
#MeToo, immigrants will have strong presence in SOTU address
Show More
No arrests after 4 men shot, killed in Reading, Pa.
NJ community sends beloved school bus driver to the Super Bowl
Even the food competes in Minnesota
Players, Media get ready for Super Bowl Opening Night
6abc's Brian and Sharrie survey the scene in Minnesota
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Arrest made after tow truck driver killed on Schuylkill Expy.
Gunman opens fire on driver parked at City Ave. hotel
From Draft to Super Bowl: Eagles fan's amazing year
More Video