Eagles sign Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman to contract extensions through 2022

Watch the report from Action News at 6 p.m. on August 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

By ROB MAADDI
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season.

Coming off the franchise's first Super Bowl championship, the team announced the deals an hour before a sellout crowd watched an open practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Pederson is entering his third season. He originally signed a four-year contract with a club option for 2020.

Roseman began his career with the team as an unpaid intern in 2000, rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, overcame a season in exile in 2015 after losing a power struggle to former coach Chip Kelly and returned to put together a championship team.

