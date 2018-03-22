  • LIVE VIDEO Mobile 6: After the Storm
Eagles fans create Jason Kelce Mummer snowmen

Jason Kelce snowmen spotted in nor'easter.

PHILADELPHIA --
What better way to spend a snow day than build a snowman.

Action News received dozens of pictures of snowmen during Wednesday's nor'easter.

Two, however, could very well win the world championship of snowmen building.

They were based on Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his Mummers costume from the Championship Parade.



Haley Scott from Philadelphia sent us her rendition of a snowman Kelce in the complete outfit.



But that wasn't all.

Theresa Cardona sent us her abominable Kelce. That arm raised in the air couldn't have been easy. She paid particular attention to the Eagle center's beard.


As for these snowmen - we like them and we do care!

Toddler dresses up as Jason Kelce: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 5, 2018



