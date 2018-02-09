SPORTS

Eagles fans toast to man who brought wife's urn to parade

Eagles fans in Philadelphia lived up to what it means to be in the city of "brotherly love" on Thursday during the Eagles' Parade.


Eagles fans in Philadelphia lived up to what it means to be in the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday during the Eagles Super Bowl Parade.

Dustin Javier took to Facebook during the parade to post a photo of a man he met while celebrating the team's victory.

The man, whose name is Dennis, carried an urn with his wife's ashes during the parade. Dennis says his wife was a die-hard Eagles fan.

While enjoying the parade, Dustin says a police officer approached Dennis and handed him a beer, saying that it came from a group of guys across the street.

When Dennis looked over at the group of guys, they each held up their beers to toast him and his wife, Becky.

"Don't even try to tell me we don't have the best fans in the country," Dustin ends his post.


